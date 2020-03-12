All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 7

Chicago 1, New England 1, tie

Advertisement

New York 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 0

Columbus 1, Seattle 1, tie

Sunday, March 8

Portland 1, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Saturday, March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Miami ppd.

Nashville at Toronto FC ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus ppd.

D.C. United at Cincinnati ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta ppd.

Colorado at Vancouver ppd.

San Jose at Philadelphia ppd.

Chicago at Orlando City ppd.

Seattle at Houston ppd.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England ppd.

New York at Minnesota ppd.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Nashville ppd.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati ppd.

Montreal at Minnesota ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago ppd.

New York at Miami ppd.

Houston at Colorado ppd.

New England at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose ppd.

FC Dallas at Seattle ppd.

Sunday, March 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia ppd.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Portland at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.