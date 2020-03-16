Listen Live Sports

...

MLS Glance

March 16, 2020 10:05 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, March 8

Portland 1, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Saturday, March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Miami ppd.

Nashville at Toronto FC ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus ppd.

D.C. United at Cincinnati ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta ppd.

Colorado at Vancouver ppd.

San Jose at Philadelphia ppd.

Chicago at Orlando City ppd.

Seattle at Houston ppd.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England ppd.

New York at Minnesota ppd.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Nashville ppd.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati ppd.

Montreal at Minnesota ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago ppd.

New York at Miami ppd.

Houston at Colorado ppd.

New England at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose ppd.

FC Dallas at Seattle ppd.

Sunday, March 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia ppd.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Portland at Los Angeles FC ppd.

The Associated Press

