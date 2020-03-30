Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

March 30, 2020 10:05 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 28

Orlando City at New York ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Philadelphia at Portland ppd.

Friday, April 3

New York City FC at D.C. United ppd.

Seattle at Nashville ppd.

Saturday, April 4

New York at Chicago ppd.

Montreal at Orlando City ppd.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas ppd.

Toronto FC at Columbus ppd.

Portland at Houston ppd.

Colorado at New England ppd.

San Jose at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 5

Philadelphia at Miami ppd.

Atlanta at Cincinnati ppd.

Saturday, April 11

Montreal at Philadelphia ppd.

Miami at Houston ppd.

D.C. United at San Jose ppd.

Orlando City at Columbus ppd.

Cincinnati at New England ppd.

New York at Toronto FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville ppd.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver ppd.

FC Dallas at Portland ppd.

The Associated Press

