Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

March 3, 2020 3:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, March 1

Goals
Kevin Molino, MIN 2
Jordan Morris, SEA 2

24 players tied with 1

Assists
Kyle Duncan, NYR 2
Ethan Finlay, MIN 2
Cristian Roldan, SEA 2
Florian Valot, NYR 2

22 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Miguel Ibarra, SEA 6
Kei Kamara, COL 5
Diego Rossi, LFC 5
Daniel Royer, NYR 5
Carlos Vela, LFC 5
Luis Amarilla, MIN 4
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 4
Robert Beric, CHI 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 4
Gustavo Bou, NE 4
Juergen Locadia, CIN 4
Rodolfo Pizarro, MCF 4
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 4
Pedro Santos, CLB 4
Maximiliano Urruti, MTL 4

___

Advertisement
Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 4
Miguel Ibarra, SEA 3
Juergen Locadia, CIN 3
Carlos Vela, LFC 3

12 players tied with 2

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

Cautions

35 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

36 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 0.00
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.00
Eloy Room, CLB 0.00
Kenneth Vermeer, LFC 0.00
David Bingham, LA 1.00
Clement Diop, MTL 1.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Clint Irwin, COL 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
Tim Melia, KC 1.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 1.00
Luis Robles, MCF 1.00

___

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1
Zac MacMath, RSL 1
Eloy Room, CLB 1
Kenneth Vermeer, LFC 1

___

Saves
Luis Robles, MCF 8
Kenneth Vermeer, LFC 7
Clement Diop, MTL 5
Bill Hamid, DC 5
Sean Johnson, NYC 5
Kenneth Kronholm, CHI 4
Tim Melia, KC 4
Andre Blake, PHI 3
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 3
Brad Guzan, ATL 3
Clint Irwin, COL 3
David Jensen, NYR 3
Spencer Richey, CIN 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Quentin Westberg, TOR 3

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise