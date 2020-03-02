Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Leaders

March 2, 2020 12:18 pm
 
1 min read
      

Goals

Kevin Molino, MIN ~ 2

Jordan Morris, SEA ~ 2

24 players tied with 1

Advertisement

Assists

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Kyle Duncan, NYR ~ 2

Ethan Finlay, MIN ~ 2

Cristian Roldan, SEA ~ 2

Florian Valot, NYR ~ 2

22 players tied with 1

Shots

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Miguel Ibarra, SEA ~ 6

Kei Kamara, COL ~ 5

Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 5

Daniel Royer, NYR ~ 5

Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 5

Luis Amarilla, MIN ~ 4

Alejandro Bedoya, PHI ~ 4

Robert Beric, CHI ~ 4

Sebastian Blanco, POR ~ 4

Gustavo Bou, NE ~ 4

Juergen Locadia, CIN ~ 4

Rodolfo Pizarro, MCF ~ 4

Brian Rodriguez, LFC ~ 4

Pedro Santos, CLB ~ 4

Maximiliano Urruti, MTL ~ 4

Shots on Goal

Diego Rossi, LFC ~ 4

Miguel Ibarra, SEA ~ 3

Juergen Locadia, CIN ~ 3

Carlos Vela, LFC ~ 3

12 players tied with 2

Cautions

35 players tied with 1

Cards

~ Y R TOTAL

36 players tied with 1

Goals-Allowed Avg.

Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 0.00

Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 0.00

Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 0.00

Eloy Room, CLB ~ 0.00

Kenneth Vermeer, LFC ~ 0.00

David Bingham, LA ~ 1.00

Clement Diop, MTL ~ 1.00

Stefan Frei, SEA ~ 1.00

Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 1.00

Clint Irwin, COL ~ 1.00

Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 1.00

Marko Maric, HOU ~ 1.00

Tim Melia, KC ~ 1.00

Tyler Miller, MIN ~ 1.00

Luis Robles, MCF ~ 1.00

Shutouts

Pedro Gallese, ORL ~ 1

Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 1

Zac MacMath, RSL ~ 1

Eloy Room, CLB ~ 1

Kenneth Vermeer, LFC ~ 1

Saves

Luis Robles, MCF ~ 8

Kenneth Vermeer, LFC ~ 7

Clement Diop, MTL ~ 5

Bill Hamid, DC ~ 5

Sean Johnson, NYC ~ 5

Kenneth Kronholm, CHI ~ 4

Tim Melia, KC ~ 4

Andre Blake, PHI ~ 3

Jesse Gonzalez, DAL ~ 3

Brad Guzan, ATL ~ 3

Clint Irwin, COL ~ 3

David Jensen, NYR ~ 3

Spencer Richey, CIN ~ 3

Eloy Room, CLB ~ 3

Quentin Westberg, TOR ~ 3

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise