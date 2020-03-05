Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monaco’s Gelson Martins suspended 6 months for referee shove

March 5, 2020 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been suspended for six months by the French league after pushing a referee during a game last month.

The 24-year-old Portugal international shoved Mikaël Lesage in the chest, moments after the referee had sent off his teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko during a 3-1 loss at Nimes on Feb. 1.

Martins was also sent off by Lesage, and had been provisionally suspended.

But the French league’s disciplinary committee made his suspension permanent “for an act of brutality” after its weekly meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise