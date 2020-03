By The Associated Press

EAST

Army 5, Saint Joseph’s 4

Fairleigh Dickinson 7, Lehigh 4

Navy 11, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Rutgers 5, Monmouth 2

Towson 5, George Washington 2

UMBC 4, Coppin St. 2

SOUTH

Louisville 12, Chicago St. 0

Radford 14, George Mason 9

Virginia 24, UMass Lowell 5

