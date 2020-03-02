Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
Final=
Thomas Dale 73, Western Branch 71
Class 5=
Region B=
Final=
Henrico 64, Varina 47
Class 4=
Region B=
Final=
Courtland 74, Monacan 69, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region A=
Final=
James River-Midlothian 65, Western Branch 57
Class 5=
Region A=
Final=
Princess Anne 70, Norview 60
Region B=
Championship=
Highland Springs 66, Henrico 39
Class 4=
Region B=
Final=
Monacan 76, Hanover 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
