Monday’s Scores

March 2, 2020 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

Final=

Thomas Dale 73, Western Branch 71

Class 5=

Region B=

Final=

Henrico 64, Varina 47

Class 4=

Region B=

Final=

Courtland 74, Monacan 69, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region A=

Final=

James River-Midlothian 65, Western Branch 57

Class 5=

Region A=

Final=

Princess Anne 70, Norview 60

Region B=

Championship=

Highland Springs 66, Henrico 39

Class 4=

Region B=

Final=

Monacan 76, Hanover 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

