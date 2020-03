By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX— Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte Knights.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Tendered one-year contract offers to K Zane Gonzalez and OL Justin Murray.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey. Signed T Rick Wagner

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.