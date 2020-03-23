Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON REDSOX — Accquired C Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Bullard on one-year contracts.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Torry McTyer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Ronald Blair to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Re-signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed S Sean Davis and TE Logan Thomas.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.
