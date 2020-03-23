Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

March 23, 2020 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Accquired C Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Bullard on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Torry McTyer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Ronald Blair to a one-year contract.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Re-signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed S Sean Davis and TE Logan Thomas.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring Army Reserve Capt. Leyla Zeinalpour

Today in History

1957: Army sells last of its homing pigeons