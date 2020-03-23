Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Accquired C Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Bullard on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Torry McTyer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Ronald Blair to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Re-signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed S Sean Davis and TE Logan Thomas.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

