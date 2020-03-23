Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Acquired C Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Buchter from Salt Lake Bees (PCL). Designated RHP Taylor Cole for assignment.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed IF Taylor Oldham and 1B Brennan Price.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Shawon Dunston, Jr. and OF Connor Oliver.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Bullard on one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Torry McTyer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Ronald Blair to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Re-signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed S Sean Davis and TE Logan Thomas. Released CB Breon Borders, CB Dee Delaney, CB Coty Sensabaugh, CB Kayvon Webster and S Montae Nicholson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Max Humitz and D Tory Dello to one-year contracts.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named William Wilson chief executive officer and secretary general.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball head coach Sarah Behn.

UAALBANY — Announced the addition of Jordan Orlovsky, Peter Davila, Bobby Johnson III and Nick Brace to the football coaching staff.

