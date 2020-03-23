Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

March 23, 2020 6:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON REDSOX — Acquired C Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Buchter from Salt Lake Bees (PCL). Designated RHP Taylor Cole for assignment.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed IF Taylor Oldham and 1B Brennan Price.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Shawon Dunston, Jr. and OF Connor Oliver.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Bullard on one-year contracts.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Torry McTyer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with S D.J. Swearinger on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Ronald Blair to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Re-signed DT Caleb Brantley. Signed S Sean Davis and TE Logan Thomas. Released CB Breon Borders, CB Dee Delaney, CB Coty Sensabaugh, CB Kayvon Webster and S Montae Nicholson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Max Humitz and D Tory Dello to one-year contracts.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named William Wilson chief executive officer and secretary general.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball head coach Sarah Behn.

UAALBANY — Announced the addition of Jordan Orlovsky, Peter Davila, Bobby Johnson III and Nick Brace to the football coaching staff.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring Army Reserve Capt. Leyla Zeinalpour

Today in History

1957: Army sells last of its homing pigeons