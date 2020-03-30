Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Tyler Ervin.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Cody Latimer.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dalton Sneed.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.