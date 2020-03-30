Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Tyler Ervin.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Cody Latimer.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dalton Sneed.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.
