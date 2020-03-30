Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

March 30, 2020 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Tyler Ervin.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Richard Rodgers. Signed WR Cody Latimer.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dalton Sneed.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC