Monday’s Transactions

March 30, 2020 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Michael Murray.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Kyle Johnson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DE Derek Wolfe to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Greg Zuerlein, CB Maurice Canady and CB C.J. Goodwin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract. Signed P Sam Martin to a three-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts. Re-signed DB Will Redmond and RB Tyler Ervin to one-year contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB T.J. Carrie to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Richard Rodgers and WR Cody Latimer.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Dalton Sneed.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Michael Chaput to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Tyler Madden to a three-year contract.

