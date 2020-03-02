Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

Hockey AHL

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.

ECHL

Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.

MLS

DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.

NWSL

SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.

College Football

DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.

Soccer

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men’s soccer coach.

Women’s Soccer

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head womens soccer coach.

