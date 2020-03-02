Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini; INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Aquired F Terry Broadhurst and F Cedric Lacroix from Charlotte Checkers in exchange for F Ryan Bourque.
Commisioners Office — Suspended D Spencer Dorowicz for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in game against Wichita.
DC UNITED — Aquired M Federico Higuain as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.
SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.
DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men’s and women’s soccer coach.
