Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INf Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHP Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTRO — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL)

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Giuttari to an amateur tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Soccer Men

ATLANTA UNITED — Aquired F JJ Williams.

Women NWSL

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Devon Kerr to a two-year contract. Place F Cheyna Matthews on player elected leave.

