Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Kyle Hart and Josh Taylor; RHPs Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden and Ryan Weber; INFs Jonathan Araúz, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Tzu-Wei Lin; OFs Alex Verdugo, and Marcus Wilson with one-year contracts. Re-signed INF Rafael Devers for one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Sam Hentges, RHPs Triston McKenzie and Jean Carlos Mejia to Double-A Akron. Agreed to terms with RHPs Greg Allen, Shane Bieber, Adam Cimber, Aaron Civale, Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Phil Maton, Triston McKenzie, Jean Carlos Mejia, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Hunter Wood; LHPs Logan Allen, Sam Hentges, Scott Moss and Daniel Johnson; INFs Christian Arroyo and Yu Cheng Chang,; OFs Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer; DH Bobby Bradley to one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned IF Taylor Jones, RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez and re-assigned C Chuckie Robinson. Optioned Nivaldo Rodriguez to Round Rock Express (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran; LHP Lewis Thorpe; INFs Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon and OF Gilberto Celestino to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Albert and OF Estevan Florial to Double-A Trenton (EL). Optioned RHPs Luis Gill and Luis Medina to Single-A Tampa (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Domingo Acevado aand Alexander Vizcaino to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned INFs Andy Young and Wyatt Mathisen to Reno Aces (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Kelbert Ruiz, INF Zach McKinstry, OFs DJ Peters and Luke Raley. Re-assigned RHP Brett de Geus, INF Jacob Amaya and Omar Estevez to minor league camp.

PITTSBURG PIRATES — Optioned INFs Will Craig and Oneil Cruz to Indianapolis (IL). Re-assigned Jason Delay, Arden Pabst and Blake Weiman to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Robbie Gordon to Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks (AA) for LHP Taylor Purus.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Tyler Falwell to Kansas City T-Bones (AA) for OF Danny Mars.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agree to terms with DE Steven Means for one-year contract and waived OT Lukayus McNeil.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Shaun Huls to Director of High Performance.

LOS ANGELES RAIDERS — Released LB Tahir Whitehead.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of TE Rhett Ellison.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETEY — Fined F Oskar Sundqvist $5,000 for roughing an opponent in the March 8 game at Chicago.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-assigned G Alex Nedelijkovic to Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a one-year entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

OFFICE OF COMMISIONERS — Suspended Charlotte’s D Gustav Forsling for two game for a cross-checking incident on March 6. Suspended San Diego Gulls D Keegan Kanzig for three games for an elbowing incident on March 7. Suspended Hartford’s F Vinni Lettieri, Matt Beleskey, Mason Geertsen and Springfield Thunderbird’s D Brady Keeper for three games for actions on March 8.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled C Gregor Macleod from ECHL’s Toledo Walleye.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Giuttari to an amateur tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Aquired F JJ Williams.

NWSL

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Devon Kerr to a two-year contract. Placed F Cheyna Matthews on player elected leave.

