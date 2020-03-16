Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected INF Joe Panik. Placed RHP Yennsy Diaz on the 60-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed franchise tag on RB Kenyan Drake.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released TE Ty Sambrailo and TE Luke Stocker.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed franchise tag on WR A.J. Green. Announced tendered contracts to TE Cethan Carter, G Alex Redmond, DT Josh Tupou and S Brandon Wilson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Announced tendered contract to RB Kareem Hunt, and exclusive free agent rights to TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Dontrell Hilliard and WR KhaDarel Hodge. Released S Morgan Burnett.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Margus Hunt.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced tendered contract to LB Vince Biegel and P Matt Haack.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed franchise tag on OL Joe Thuney.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Arik Armstead to a five-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with T Dennis Kelly on a multi-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D K’Andre Miller on an entry-level contract.
