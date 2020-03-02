Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Transactions

March 2, 2020 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP’s Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHP’s Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C’s Miguel Amaya and Victor Caratini; INF Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to 2020 contracts.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

MLS

DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.

Advertisement

NWSL

SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise