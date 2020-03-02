Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP’s Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHP’s Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C’s Miguel Amaya and Victor Caratini; INF Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to 2020 contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.

MLS

DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.

NWSL

SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.

