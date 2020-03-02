Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP’s Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick; LHP’s Justin Steele and Brad Wieck; C’s Miguel Amaya and Victor Caratini; INF Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short; OF Ian Happ to 2020 contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed O Alfredo Marte to a contract extension.
DC UNITED — Aquire M Federico Higuain as a free agent.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Aquired M Nicolas Acevedo on permanent transfer.
NWSL
SKY BLUE — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one year contract.
