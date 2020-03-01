Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60

MANHATTAN (12-15)

Paulicap 4-7 3-6 11, Buchanan 1-5 1-2 3, Greene 4-14 3-5 11, Hinckson 4-7 1-2 13, Stewart 1-8 0-1 2, Mack 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 6-6 1-2 13, Reynolds 0-1 2-2 2, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-22 60.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (17-12)

Traore 6-6 2-2 14, Chaput 2-3 4-5 8, Hammond 5-9 6-8 18, McClary 1-5 1-2 3, Salnave 2-8 1-2 6, Martin 5-9 3-5 14, Rutty 1-2 1-4 3, Papas 1-4 4-4 7, Gabriel 2-3 2-2 7, Ibiezugbe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 24-34 80.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 4-22 (Hinckson 4-4, Reid 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Mack 0-2, Buchanan 0-3, Stewart 0-5, Greene 0-6), Monmouth (NJ) 6-16 (Hammond 2-3, Martin 1-1, Gabriel 1-2, Papas 1-4, Salnave 1-5, Chaput 0-1). Fouled Out_McClary. Rebounds_Manhattan 28 (Paulicap 7), Monmouth (NJ) 35 (Salnave, Rutty 7). Assists_Manhattan 8 (Greene, Hinckson, Stewart 2), Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Chaput 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 24, Monmouth (NJ) 22. A_3,271 (4,100).

