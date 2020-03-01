Listen Live Sports

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 71

March 1, 2020 12:43 am
 
MONTANA (18-11)

Carter-Hollinger 1-3 0-1 2, Samuelson 6-11 2-2 14, Falls 3-5 0-0 9, Manuel 5-8 1-2 12, Pridgett 9-15 6-8 24, Owens 4-5 0-1 11, Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Vazquez 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 29-50 14-20 79.

SACRAMENTO ST. (15-13)

Patton 6-6 7-10 19, Fowler 4-8 0-0 8, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5-11 2-2 15, Nwachukwu 8-12 3-4 20, Esposito 3-7 1-4 7, Jacobs 1-3 0-0 2, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 13-20 71.

Halftime_Montana 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Montana 7-14 (Falls 3-3, Owens 3-3, Manuel 1-3, Pridgett 0-2, Samuelson 0-3), Sacramento St. 4-14 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 3-5, Nwachukwu 1-1, Bridges 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Davis 0-2, Esposito 0-2, Jacobs 0-2). Fouled Out_Owens. Rebounds_Montana 23 (Pridgett 6), Sacramento St. 30 (Patton 9). Assists_Montana 17 (Falls, Pridgett 5), Sacramento St. 14 (Fowler 6). Total Fouls_Montana 18, Sacramento St. 19. A_1,172 (1,012).

