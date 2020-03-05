Listen Live Sports

Montana St. 73, S. Utah 65

March 5, 2020 11:38 pm
 
S. UTAH (15-15)

Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Fausett 4-7 0-2 9, Morgan 6-11 1-2 15, Marin 4-8 4-4 15, Oluyitan 3-10 6-7 14, Knight 2-6 3-4 7, Butler 1-4 2-2 5, N’Diaye 0-1 0-0 0, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 16-21 65.

MONTANA ST. (16-14)

Belo 6-11 13-16 25, Kirby 2-5 0-0 4, Ricketts 2-4 0-0 6, Frey 7-10 4-7 22, Paulo 2-6 2-2 8, Fernandez 2-6 2-4 6, Bellach 0-1 0-0 0, Adamu 0-1 0-2 0, Fleute 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-45 21-31 73.

Halftime_Montana St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 9-26 (Marin 3-6, Morgan 2-5, Oluyitan 2-8, Butler 1-2, Fausett 1-4, Knight 0-1), Montana St. 8-15 (Frey 4-6, Paulo 2-3, Ricketts 2-4, Bellach 0-1, Fernandez 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams, Belo. Rebounds_S. Utah 26 (Fausett 7), Montana St. 28 (Belo 11). Assists_S. Utah 12 (Adams, Knight 3), Montana St. 16 (Kirby, Frey 4). Total Fouls_S. Utah 22, Montana St. 19. A_3,073 (8,455).

