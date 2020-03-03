Monterrey Results

Tuesday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 4-3, ret.
Lauren Davis (10), United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-0, 6-3.
