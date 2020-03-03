Listen Live Sports

Monterrey Results

March 3, 2020 12:44 pm
 
Tuesday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Varvara Flink, Russia, 4-3, ret.

Lauren Davis (10), United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-0, 6-3.

