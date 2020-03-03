Listen Live Sports

Mt. St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart meet in NEC quarters

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
No. 6 seed Mount St. Mary’s (11-20, 7-11) vs. No. 3 seed Sacred Heart (19-12, 12-6)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s is set to meet Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the NEC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 30, when the Pioneers shot 45.3 percent from the field while limiting Mount St. Mary’s’s shooters to just 34 percent on their way to a 58-53 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sacred Heart’s E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 13.7 points. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 12 points while Malik Jefferson has put up 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Chong Qui has connected on 36.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 17-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Pioneers are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

TWO STREAKS: Mount St. Mary’s has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Sacred Heart is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

