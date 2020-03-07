Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

AUSTIN PEAY (21-12)

Adams 5-18 1-2 13, Butler 0-6 2-2 2, Woodard 0-1 0-0 0, Abaev 3-6 2-4 8, Taylor 12-25 1-5 27, Hinson 3-4 1-1 9, Paez 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 7-14 61.

MURRAY ST. (23-8)

Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, A.Smith 2-6 0-2 4, Brown 7-16 7-8 24, Eaves 1-9 0-0 3, D.Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 6-12 2-3 15, Carter 4-6 2-2 10, Gilmore 2-2 1-1 5, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 12-16 73.

Halftime_Murray St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-18 (Hinson 2-3, Adams 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Woodard 0-1, Butler 0-3), Murray St. 7-16 (Brown 3-6, D.Smith 2-4, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-5). Rebounds_Austin Peay 32 (Taylor 14), Murray St. 41 (Williams 11). Assists_Austin Peay 9 (Butler 5), Murray St. 15 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 17, Murray St. 14. A_3,435 (10,000).

