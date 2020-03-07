Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 61

March 7, 2020 12:32 am
 
< a min read
      

AUSTIN PEAY (21-12)

Adams 5-18 1-2 13, Butler 0-6 2-2 2, Woodard 0-1 0-0 0, Abaev 3-6 2-4 8, Taylor 12-25 1-5 27, Hinson 3-4 1-1 9, Paez 0-0 0-0 0, Silveira 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 7-14 61.

MURRAY ST. (23-8)

Robinson 3-4 0-0 6, A.Smith 2-6 0-2 4, Brown 7-16 7-8 24, Eaves 1-9 0-0 3, D.Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 6-12 2-3 15, Carter 4-6 2-2 10, Gilmore 2-2 1-1 5, Holliday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 12-16 73.

Halftime_Murray St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-18 (Hinson 2-3, Adams 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Woodard 0-1, Butler 0-3), Murray St. 7-16 (Brown 3-6, D.Smith 2-4, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-5). Rebounds_Austin Peay 32 (Taylor 14), Murray St. 41 (Williams 11). Assists_Austin Peay 9 (Butler 5), Murray St. 15 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 17, Murray St. 14. A_3,435 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers