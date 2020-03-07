MVSU 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

MVSU (3-27)

Samaha 0-0 0-0 0, Alston 0-3 3-4 3, Green 8-16 3-7 21, Hunter 9-19 8-12 30, Sarnor 2-6 2-2 7, Lyons 3-4 2-4 8, Kimble 1-2 0-0 2, Kowouto 0-2 0-2 0, Barnes 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 24-58 18-31 74.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-26)

Carter 6-13 4-7 16, McDyess 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, McNair 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Banyard 6-11 12-13 24, Morris 4-6 1-3 9, Bell 7-12 5-5 19, Posey 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 1-3 1-4 3, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 23-32 71.

Halftime_MVSU 31-25. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 8-27 (Hunter 4-11, Green 2-6, Sarnor 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Kowouto 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-15 (Bell 0-1, Morris 0-1, Posey 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Carter 0-3, McNair 0-3, Wallace 0-3). Fouled Out_Samaha, Morris. Rebounds_MVSU 25 (Alston 7), Ark.-Pine Bluff 36 (Carter 12). Assists_MVSU 7 (Sarnor 3), Ark.-Pine Bluff 12 (Morris 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 23, Ark.-Pine Bluff 22. A_2,932 (4,500).

