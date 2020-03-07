Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MVSU 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

March 7, 2020 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

MVSU (3-27)

Samaha 0-0 0-0 0, Alston 0-3 3-4 3, Green 8-16 3-7 21, Hunter 9-19 8-12 30, Sarnor 2-6 2-2 7, Lyons 3-4 2-4 8, Kimble 1-2 0-0 2, Kowouto 0-2 0-2 0, Barnes 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 24-58 18-31 74.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-26)

Carter 6-13 4-7 16, McDyess 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, McNair 0-4 0-0 0, Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Banyard 6-11 12-13 24, Morris 4-6 1-3 9, Bell 7-12 5-5 19, Posey 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 1-3 1-4 3, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 23-32 71.

Halftime_MVSU 31-25. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 8-27 (Hunter 4-11, Green 2-6, Sarnor 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Kowouto 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-15 (Bell 0-1, Morris 0-1, Posey 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Carter 0-3, McNair 0-3, Wallace 0-3). Fouled Out_Samaha, Morris. Rebounds_MVSU 25 (Alston 7), Ark.-Pine Bluff 36 (Carter 12). Assists_MVSU 7 (Sarnor 3), Ark.-Pine Bluff 12 (Morris 4). Total Fouls_MVSU 23, Ark.-Pine Bluff 22. A_2,932 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in