N. Colorado 75, Montana St. 61

N. COLORADO (22-9)

Jockuch 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 7-11 3-3 24, Hume 4-13 0-0 12, Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Radebaugh 8-17 0-0 21, Edwards 2-5 3-6 7, Masten 0-4 0-0 0, McCobb 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-58 7-14 75.

MONTANA ST. (16-15)

Belo 10-19 4-6 24, Kirby 1-3 0-1 2, Ricketts 0-1 0-0 0, Frey 3-9 9-10 15, Paulo 2-7 0-0 5, Fernandez 6-12 0-1 13, Bellach 0-0 2-2 2, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Fleute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-20 61.

Halftime_N. Colorado 38-35. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 16-31 (Harris 7-11, Radebaugh 5-7, Hume 4-10, Masten 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Montana St. 2-11 (Fernandez 1-4, Paulo 1-4, Hobbs 0-1, Frey 0-2). Fouled Out_Belo. Rebounds_N. Colorado 34 (Hume, Edwards 9), Montana St. 34 (Belo 12). Assists_N. Colorado 18 (Radebaugh 7), Montana St. 8 (Frey 4). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 19, Montana St. 17. A_3,519 (8,455).

