N. Colorado looks to sweep Montana State

Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5) vs. Montana State (16-14, 10-9)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado goes for the season sweep over Montana State after winning the previous matchup in Greeley. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when the Bears forced 12 Montana State turnovers and turned the ball over just five times en route to a 68-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 21-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Bobcats are 0-10 when allowing 71 or more points and 16-4 when holding opponents below 71.

STREAK STATS: Northern Colorado has won its last five road games, scoring 75.2 points, while allowing 63 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Montana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).

