N. Dakota St. 71, Denver 69

March 7, 2020 9:07 pm
 
DENVER (7-24)

Green 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 10-12 1-4 21, Gatlin 2-6 0-0 5, Murkey 8-23 1-1 17, Townsend 9-17 0-1 20, Eastmond 0-1 0-0 0, Kurnaz 0-1 2-2 2, Bickham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-62 4-8 69.

N. DAKOTA ST. (23-8)

Kreuser 1-6 4-4 7, Samuelson 2-5 0-0 6, Shahid 7-13 5-6 22, Ward 7-19 6-7 20, Griesel 3-8 3-6 10, Hunter 1-4 1-2 4, Witz 0-0 0-1 0, Knotek 1-2 0-0 2, Quayle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-26 71.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Denver 3-10 (Townsend 2-5, Gatlin 1-3, Murkey 0-2), N. Dakota St. 8-22 (Shahid 3-4, Samuelson 2-5, Griesel 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Kreuser 1-5, Knotek 0-1, Ward 0-3). Fouled Out_Green, Murkey. Rebounds_Denver 37 (Murkey 13), N. Dakota St. 32 (Griesel 13). Assists_Denver 11 (Murkey 4), N. Dakota St. 7 (Shahid, Ward 2). Total Fouls_Denver 24, N. Dakota St. 12.

