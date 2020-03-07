Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Namli, Moor score; Rapids edge Orlando City 2-1

March 7, 2020 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Younes Namli and Drew Moor each scored to help the Colorado Rapids take down Orlando City 2-1 Saturday.

Namli opened a 1-0 lead for Colorado (2-0-0) in the 64th minute on a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box, assisted by Keegan Rosenberry. Chris Mueller put Orlando City (0-1-1) on the board in the 82nd minute with a shot 18 yards out from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Andres Perea.

Moor finished off the victory for Colorado in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with a header 9 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Jack Price.

Clint Irwin recorded five saves for Colorado. Pedro Gallese had four saves for Orlando City in the loss.

Advertisement

Both teams next play Saturday. The Rapids visit Vancouver and Orlando City hosts Chicago.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in