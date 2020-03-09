Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

March 9, 2020 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through March 8

1. Kevin Harvick, 164.

2. Joey Logano, 163.

3. Chase Elliott, 144.

Advertisement

4. Alex Bowman, 138.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Jimmie Johnson, 131.

6. Ryan Blaney, 123.

7. Aric Almirola, 121.

8. Kyle Larson, 121.

9. Matt DiBenedetto, 118.

10. Brad Keselowski, 118.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

11. Denny Hamlin, 111.

12. Kyle Busch, 111.

13. Clint Bowyer, 105.

14. Chris Buescher, 102.

15. Martin Truex Jr, 96.

16. Kurt Busch, 90.

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 88.

18. Bubba Wallace, 87.

19. William Byron, 87.

20. Austin Dillon, 77.

21. Erik Jones, 77.

22. Cole Custer, 73.

23. Corey Lajoie, 68.

24. Ty Dillon, 68.

25. Tyler Reddick, 68.

26. John H. Nemechek, 63.

27. Michael McDowell, 60.

28. Brennan Poole, 40.

29. Ryan Newman, 36.

30. David Ragan, 33.

31. Daniel Suarez, 32.

32. Christopher Bell, 26.

33. Ryan Preece, 25.

34. Reed Sorenson, 17.

35. Quin Houff, 11.

36. Garrett Smithley, 7.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)