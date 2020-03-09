Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

March 9, 2020 2:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas

April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn.

April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C.

May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C.

May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

May 31 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan.

June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill.

June 27 — Kids Free 325, Long Pond, Pa.

June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind.

July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky.

July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 4 — Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 1 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

