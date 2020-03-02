NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Points Leaders

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through March 1
1. Austin Hill, 82.
2. Johnny Sauter, 73.
3. Ben Rhodes, 60.
4. Brett Moffitt, 59.
5. Sheldon Creed, 58.
6. Zane Smith, 57.
7. Grant Enfinger, 56.
8. Christian Eckes, 55.
9. Todd Gilliland, 54.
10. Codie Rohrbaugh, 53.
11. Stewart Friesen, 53.
12. Jordan Anderson, 52.
13. Matt Crafton, 51.
14. Tyler Ankrum, 50.
15. Derek Kraus, 48.
16. Natalie Decker, 48.
17. Tanner Gray, 44.
18. Raphael Lessard, 39.
19. Cory Roper, 34.
20. Spencer Boyd, 30.
21. Ty Majeski, 29.
22. Jason White, 27.
23. Austin Wayne Self, 26.
24. Spencer Davis, 25.
25. Tate Fogleman, 25.
26. Angela Ruch, 22.
27. Korbin Forrister, 19.
28. Gus Dean, 11.
29. Josh Reaume, 10.
30. Timmy Hill, 9.
31. Bryan Dauzat, 8.
32. Stefan Parsons, 8.
