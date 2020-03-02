NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through March 1
1. Ryan Blaney, 122.
2. Joey Logano, 111.
3. Alex Bowman, 110.
4. Kevin Harvick, 110.
5. Jimmie Johnson, 106.
6. Chase Elliott, 105.
7. Denny Hamlin, 94.
8. Matt DiBenedetto, 87.
9. Kyle Larson, 86.
10. Aric Almirola, 84.
11. Chris Buescher, 82.
12. Brad Keselowski, 82.
13. Martin Truex Jr, 79.
14. Austin Dillon, 76.
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 73.
16. Clint Bowyer, 70.
17. Bubba Wallace, 69.
18. Erik Jones, 67.
19. Kyle Busch, 65.
20. William Byron, 60.
21. Kurt Busch, 59.
22. Corey Lajoie, 58.
23. Tyler Reddick, 55.
24. John H. Nemechek, 51.
25. Ty Dillon, 46.
26. Cole Custer, 44.
27. Michael McDowell, 39.
28. Ryan Newman, 36.
29. Brennan Poole, 34.
30. David Ragan, 33.
31. Daniel Suarez, 16.
32. Christopher Bell, 13.
33. Reed Sorenson, 10.
34. Quin Houff, 8.
35. Ryan Preece, 6.
36. Garrett Smithley, 5.
