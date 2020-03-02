Listen Live Sports

NASCAR-Xfinity Auto Club 400 Results

March 2, 2020 2:47 pm
 
2 min read
      

Monday

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 40.

3. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

4. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

5. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 44.

6. (28) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 34.

7. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

8. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 36.

9. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 29.

10. (29) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 29.

11. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 29.

13. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 27.

14. (38) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 29.

15. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 21.

17. (27) Ross Chastain, Ford, 200, 0.

18. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 199, 19.

19. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 199, 37.

20. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 7.

21. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (8) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199, 15.

23. (1) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 199, 14.

24. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (23) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 199, 12.

26. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 199, 11.

27. (14) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (31) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 198, 9.

29. (26) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 197, 8.

30. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 197, -3.

31. (30) JJ Yeley, Ford, 197, 0.

32. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 195, 5.

33. (34) Joey Gase, Ford, 193, 0.

34. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 193, 3.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 192, 2.

36. (33) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 191, 1.

37. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 184, 0.

38. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, engine, 80, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 152.745 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 37 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 8.904 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bowyer 0-10; A.Bowman 11-29; R.Stenhouse 30-35; A.Bowman 36-63; J.Johnson 64-68; R.Blaney 69-70; J.Johnson 71; R.Blaney 72-91; W.Byron 92; R.Blaney 93-123; J.Johnson 124-127; R.Blaney 128; A.Bowman 129; M.Truex 130-132; A.Bowman 133-160; B.Keselowski 161-166; A.Bowman 167-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Bowman, 5 times for 110 laps; R.Blaney, 4 times for 54 laps; J.Johnson, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Bowyer, 1 time for 10 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 6 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 3 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: H.Burton, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; N.Gragson, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. H.Burton, 136; 2. C.Briscoe, 126; 3. A.Cindric, 118; 4. R.Sieg, 112; 5. J.Haley, 105; 6. B.Jones, 103; 7. R.Chastain, 100; 8. M.Annett, 99; 9. N.Gragson, 98; 10. J.Allgaier, 98; 11. R.Herbst, 82; 12. A.Labbe, 72; 13. B.Brown, 65; 14. R.Black, 64; 15. J.Williams, 62; 16. M.Snider, 56.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

