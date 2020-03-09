Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

March 9, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through March 8

1. Harrison Burton, 176 (1).

2. Chase Briscoe, 173 (1).

3. Austin Cindric, 155 (0).

4. Brandon Jones, 148 (1).

5. Ross Chastain, 146 (0).

6. Noah Gragson, 143 (1).

7. Ryan Sieg, 143 (0).

8. Justin Haley, 140 (0).

9. Justin Allgaier, 138 (0).

10. Michael Annett, 119 (0).

11. Riley Herbst, 109 (0).

12. Brandon Brown, 91 (0).

13. Alex Labbe, 87 (0).

14. Josh Williams, 83 (0).

15. Myatt Snider, 79 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 76 (0).

17. Jesse Little, 66 (0).

18. Vinnie Miller, 64 (0).

19. Chad Finchum, 63 (0).

20. David Starr, 59 (0).

21. BJ McLeod, 58 (0).

22. Daniel Hemric, 54 (0).

23. JJ Yeley, 52 (0).

24. Robby Lyons, 48 (0).

25. Jeremy Clements, 44 (0).

26. Tommy Joe Martins, 33 (0).

27. Jeb Burton, 32 (0).

28. Anthony Alfredo, 31 (0).

29. Joe Graf Jr, 30 (0).

30. Matt Mills, 28 (0).

31. Josh Bilicki, 24 (0).

32. Jeff Green, 22 (0).

33. Mike Harmon, 21 (0).

34. Dillon Bassett, 19 (0).

35. Joey Gase, 18 (0).

36. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).

37. Kyle Weatherman, 10 (0).

38. Stephen Leicht, 9 (0).

39. Kody Vanderwal, 8 (0).

40. Mason Massey, 8 (0).

41. Caesar Bacarella, 8 (0).

42. Landon Cassill, 4 (0).

43. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).

44. Colby Howard, 3 (0).

