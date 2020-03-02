Nationals 3, Marlins 2

|Marlins
|Nationals
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|J.Vllar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Berti cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Ward 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ju.Soto dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kndrick 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Coper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Is.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crvelli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wallach pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chsholm ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Snydr 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Gshue c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Miami
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
DP_Miami 1 Washington 2. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_Anderson (2), Wilson (1). HR_Sanchez (1). SB_Soto (1). CS_Joyce (1), Wilson (1).
|Marlins
|Lopez
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Boxberger H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera BS, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Northcraft
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lee L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Nationals
|Ross
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hudson BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abad
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shuck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quackenbush W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, Chris Conroy Second, CB Bucknor Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_2:38. A_3,345
