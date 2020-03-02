Listen Live Sports

Nationals 3, Marlins 2

March 2, 2020 9:46 pm
 
Marlins Nationals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
J.Vllar cf 3 1 1 0 A.Eaton rf 2 1 0 0
J.Berti cf 1 0 0 0 Barrera c 1 0 0 0
Andrson 3b 3 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez 3b 0 0 0 0 Dr.Ward 3b 0 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 3 0 0 1 Ju.Soto dh 1 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll ph 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 1 1 Kndrick 1b 2 0 1 0
Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson pr 1 0 0 0
M.Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez lf 3 0 0 1
G.Coper dh 3 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 1 0 0 0
Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0
Crvelli c 1 0 0 0 C.Wlson cf 1 0 1 0
Wallach pr 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0
M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0
Chsholm ss 1 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 1 1 1
B.Snydr 2b 1 1 0 0
T.Gshue c 2 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 2 0 1 1
Miami 000 200 000 2
Washington 100 010 001 3

DP_Miami 1 Washington 2. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 7. 2B_Anderson (2), Wilson (1). HR_Sanchez (1). SB_Soto (1). CS_Joyce (1), Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Marlins
Lopez 3 1 1 1 3 2
Boxberger H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cabrera BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 2
Northcraft 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mejia 1 0 0 0 2 2
Lee L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Nationals
Ross 3 1 0 0 1 2
Hudson BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shuck 1 0 0 0 0 2
Quackenbush W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, Chris Conroy Second, CB Bucknor Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_2:38. A_3,345

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

