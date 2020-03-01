NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|20
|18
|.526
|7½
|Raptors
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Long Island
|16
|21
|.432
|11
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|31
|9
|.775
|—
|Canton
|27
|13
|.675
|4
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|7
|Fort Wayne
|18
|22
|.450
|13
|Windy City
|16
|23
|.410
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|19
|.525
|1½
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|17
|22
|.436
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Agua Caliente
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Northern Arizona
|9
|30
|.231
|12
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Austin
|22
|16
|.579
|4½
|Texas
|22
|18
|.550
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|26
|.333
|14
___
Saturday’s Games
Canton 136, Capital City 112
Wisconsin 115, Westchester 108
Maine 119, Erie 106
College Park 125, Greensboro 104
Lakeland 121, Grand Rapids 107
Oklahoma City 122, Iowa 107
Salt Lake City 113, Memphis 110
South Bay 123, Agua Caliente 118
Texas 131, Northern Arizona 110
Austin 125, Santa Cruz 111
Delaware 122, Windy City 99
Sunday’s Games
Canton 111, Fort Wayne 106
Long Island 118, Raptors 111
Rio Grande Valley 130, Stockton 105
Monday’s Games
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.