NBAGL Glance

March 1, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 11 .718
Delaware 20 18 .526
Raptors 18 21 .462 10
Long Island 16 21 .432 11
Westchester 17 23 .425 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 31 9 .775
Canton 27 13 .675 4
Grand Rapids 24 16 .600 7
Fort Wayne 18 22 .450 13
Windy City 16 23 .410 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 17 .564
Capital City 21 19 .525
College Park 20 20 .500
Erie 11 28 .282 11
Greensboro 8 33 .195 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 13 .667
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500
Oklahoma City 19 19 .500
Iowa 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 18 .538
Santa Cruz 20 19 .513 1
Agua Caliente 20 20 .500
South Bay 17 22 .436 4
Northern Arizona 9 30 .231 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 27 12 .692
Austin 22 16 .579
Texas 22 18 .550
Rio Grande Valley 13 26 .333 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 136, Capital City 112

Wisconsin 115, Westchester 108

Maine 119, Erie 106

College Park 125, Greensboro 104

Lakeland 121, Grand Rapids 107

Oklahoma City 122, Iowa 107

Salt Lake City 113, Memphis 110

South Bay 123, Agua Caliente 118

Texas 131, Northern Arizona 110

Austin 125, Santa Cruz 111

Delaware 122, Windy City 99

Sunday’s Games

Canton 111, Fort Wayne 106

Long Island 118, Raptors 111

Rio Grande Valley 130, Stockton 105

Monday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

