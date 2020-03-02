Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

March 2, 2020
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 11 .718
Delaware 21 18 .538 7
Raptors 18 21 .462 10
Long Island 16 21 .432 11
Westchester 17 23 .425 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 31 9 .775
Canton 27 13 .675 4
Grand Rapids 24 16 .600 7
Fort Wayne 18 22 .450 13
Windy City 16 23 .410 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 17 .564
Capital City 21 20 .512 2
College Park 20 20 .500
Erie 11 28 .282 11
Greensboro 8 33 .195 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 13 .667
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500
Oklahoma City 19 19 .500
Iowa 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 21 18 .538
Santa Cruz 20 19 .513 1
Agua Caliente 20 20 .500
South Bay 17 23 .425
Northern Arizona 9 30 .231 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 28 12 .700
Austin 22 16 .579 5
Texas 22 18 .550 6
Rio Grande Valley 13 26 .333 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Canton 111, Fort Wayne 106

Long Island 118, Raptors 111

Rio Grande Valley 130, Stockton 105

Monday’s Games

Delaware 105, Capital City 102

Salt Lake City 134, South Bay 128

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

