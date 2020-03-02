NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|21
|18
|.538
|7
|Raptors
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Long Island
|16
|21
|.432
|11
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|31
|9
|.775
|—
|Canton
|27
|13
|.675
|4
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|7
|Fort Wayne
|18
|22
|.450
|13
|Windy City
|16
|23
|.410
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|17
|22
|.436
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Agua Caliente
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|17
|23
|.425
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|30
|.231
|12
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Austin
|22
|16
|.579
|5
|Texas
|22
|18
|.550
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|26
|.333
|14½
___
Sunday’s Games
Canton 111, Fort Wayne 106
Long Island 118, Raptors 111
Rio Grande Valley 130, Stockton 105
Monday’s Games
Delaware 105, Capital City 102
Salt Lake City 134, South Bay 128
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
