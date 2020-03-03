NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|21
|18
|.538
|7
|Raptors
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Long Island
|17
|21
|.447
|10½
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|31
|9
|.775
|—
|Canton
|27
|13
|.675
|4
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|7
|Fort Wayne
|18
|22
|.450
|13
|Windy City
|16
|23
|.410
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|29
|.275
|11½
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|19
|19
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|17
|22
|.436
|9
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|19
|.513
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|South Bay
|17
|23
|.425
|5
|Northern Arizona
|9
|30
|.231
|12½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Austin
|22
|17
|.564
|5½
|Texas
|23
|18
|.561
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|26
|.333
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Delaware 105, Capital City 102
Salt Lake City 134, South Bay 128
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island 117, Erie 116
Texas 124, Austin 119
Stockton 116, Agua Caliente 110
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
