Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

March 3, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 11 .718
Delaware 21 18 .538 7
Raptors 18 21 .462 10
Long Island 17 21 .447 10½
Westchester 17 23 .425 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 31 9 .775
Canton 27 13 .675 4
Grand Rapids 24 16 .600 7
Fort Wayne 18 22 .450 13
Windy City 16 23 .410 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 17 .564
Capital City 21 20 .512 2
College Park 20 20 .500
Erie 11 29 .275 11½
Greensboro 8 33 .195 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 13 .667
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500
Oklahoma City 19 19 .500
Iowa 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 22 18 .550
Santa Cruz 20 19 .513
Agua Caliente 20 21 .488
South Bay 17 23 .425 5
Northern Arizona 9 30 .231 12½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 28 12 .700
Austin 22 17 .564
Texas 23 18 .561
Rio Grande Valley 13 26 .333 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 105, Capital City 102

Advertisement

Salt Lake City 134, South Bay 128

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 117, Erie 116

Texas 124, Austin 119

Stockton 116, Agua Caliente 110

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Canton, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise