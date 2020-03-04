NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|21
|19
|.525
|7½
|Raptors
|19
|21
|.475
|9½
|Long Island
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|31
|10
|.756
|—
|Canton
|28
|13
|.683
|3
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|22
|.450
|12½
|Windy City
|16
|24
|.400
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|29
|.275
|11½
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|19
|.513
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6
|Iowa
|18
|22
|.450
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|South Bay
|18
|23
|.439
|4
|Northern Arizona
|9
|31
|.225
|12½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Austin
|22
|17
|.564
|6
|Texas
|23
|18
|.561
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|26
|.333
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Long Island 117, Erie 116
Texas 124, Austin 119
Stockton 116, Agua Caliente 110
Wednesday’s Games
Canton 108, Wisconsin 106, 2OT
Oklahoma City 121, Memphis 113
Raptors 113, Windy City 96
Long Island 124, Delaware 108
Iowa 138, Northern Arizona 131
Salt Lake City 101, Santa Cruz 95
South Bay 146, Stockton 137
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
