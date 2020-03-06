Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

March 6, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 11 .718
Delaware 21 19 .525
Raptors 19 21 .475
Long Island 18 21 .462 10
Westchester 17 23 .425 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 31 10 .756
Canton 28 13 .683 3
Grand Rapids 24 16 .600
Fort Wayne 18 22 .450 12½
Windy City 16 24 .400 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 17 .564
Capital City 21 20 .512 2
College Park 20 20 .500
Erie 11 29 .275 11½
Greensboro 8 33 .195 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 14 .650
Oklahoma City 20 19 .513
Sioux Falls 20 20 .500 6
Iowa 18 22 .450 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 22 19 .537
Santa Cruz 20 20 .500
Agua Caliente 20 21 .488 2
South Bay 18 23 .439 4
Northern Arizona 9 31 .225 12½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 29 12 .707
Austin 22 17 .564 6
Texas 23 18 .561 6
Rio Grande Valley 13 26 .333 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

