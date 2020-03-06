NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Delaware
|21
|19
|.525
|7½
|Raptors
|19
|21
|.475
|9½
|Long Island
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Westchester
|17
|23
|.425
|11½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|31
|10
|.756
|—
|Canton
|28
|13
|.683
|3
|Grand Rapids
|24
|16
|.600
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|22
|.450
|12½
|Windy City
|16
|24
|.400
|14½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|Capital City
|21
|20
|.512
|2
|College Park
|20
|20
|.500
|2½
|Erie
|11
|29
|.275
|11½
|Greensboro
|8
|33
|.195
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|19
|.513
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|20
|20
|.500
|6
|Iowa
|18
|22
|.450
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|South Bay
|18
|23
|.439
|4
|Northern Arizona
|9
|31
|.225
|12½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Austin
|22
|17
|.564
|6
|Texas
|23
|18
|.561
|6
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|26
|.333
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
