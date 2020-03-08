Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

March 8, 2020 12:27 am
 
< a min read
      
By The Associated Press
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 28 12 .700
Delaware 21 20 .512
Raptors 20 21 .488
Long Island 19 22 .463
Westchester 17 24 .415 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 33 10 .775
Canton 28 14 .667
Grand Rapids 25 16 .610 7
Fort Wayne 19 22 .463 13
Windy City 16 25 .390 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 23 17 .575
Capital City 22 21 .512
College Park 20 21 .488
Erie 13 29 .310 11
Greensboro 8 34 .190 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 22 20 .524
Oklahoma City 20 20 .500
Iowa 18 23 .439 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 22 19 .537
Santa Cruz 20 21 .488 2
Agua Caliente 20 22 .476
South Bay 18 23 .439 4
Northern Arizona 8 34 .190 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 30 12 .714
Austin 23 17 .575
Texas 24 18 .571
Rio Grande Valley 15 26 .366 14

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 102, Maine 101

Erie 134, Greensboro 129

Fort Wayne 116, College Park 112

Lakeland 133, Long Island 126

Capital City 117, Windy City 108

Sioux Falls 125, Santa Cruz 102

Wisconsin 115, Westchester 109

Rio Grande Valley 134, Oklahoma City 125

Austin 117, Northern Arizona 114, OT

Salt Lake City 102, Iowa 98

Texas 100, Agua Caliente 97

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 117, Delaware 98

Erie 123, Canton 115

Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 112

Wisconsin 136, Capital City 122

Rio Grande Valley 121, Northern Arizona 101

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

