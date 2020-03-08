NBAGL Glance

|By The Associated Press
|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Delaware
|21
|20
|.512
|7½
|Raptors
|20
|21
|.488
|8½
|Long Island
|19
|22
|.463
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.775
|—
|Canton
|28
|14
|.667
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|25
|16
|.610
|7
|Fort Wayne
|19
|22
|.463
|13
|Windy City
|16
|25
|.390
|16
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|2½
|College Park
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|Erie
|13
|29
|.310
|11
|Greensboro
|8
|34
|.190
|16
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|20
|.500
|5½
|Iowa
|18
|23
|.439
|8
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|23
|19
|.547
|—
|Santa Cruz
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|Agua Caliente
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|South Bay
|18
|24
|.428
|5
|Northern Arizona
|8
|34
|.190
|14½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|23
|17
|.575
|4½
|Texas
|24
|18
|.571
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|26
|.366
|14
___
Grand Rapids 102, Maine 101
Erie 134, Greensboro 129
Fort Wayne 116, College Park 112
Lakeland 133, Long Island 126
Capital City 117, Windy City 108
Sioux Falls 125, Santa Cruz 102
Wisconsin 115, Westchester 109
Rio Grande Valley 134, Oklahoma City 125
Austin 117, Northern Arizona 114, OT
Salt Lake City 102, Iowa 98
Texas 100, Agua Caliente 97
Raptors 117, Delaware 98
Erie 123, Canton 115
Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 112
Wisconsin 136, Capital City 122
Rio Grande Valley 121, Northern Arizona 101
Stockton 126, South Bay 118
Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
