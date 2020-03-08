NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Delaware
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Raptors
|20
|21
|.488
|8
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|10
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|Canton
|28
|14
|.667
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|25
|17
|.595
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|20
|22
|.476
|12½
|Windy City
|17
|25
|.405
|15½
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|College Park
|20
|21
|.488
|4
|Erie
|13
|29
|.310
|11½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|Iowa
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|South Bay
|18
|24
|.429
|5
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|17
|.585
|5½
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|26
|.366
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Saturday’s Games
Raptors 117, Delaware 98
Erie 123, Canton 115
Sioux Falls 120, Memphis 112
Wisconsin 136, Capital City 122
Rio Grande Valley 121, Northern Arizona 101
Stockton 126, South Bay 118
Sunday’s Games
Windy City 120, Maine 112
Lakeland 129, Delaware 116
Greensboro 116, Long Island 98
Santa Cruz 115, Iowa 112
Austin 117, Oklahoma City 114
Fort Wayne 105, Grand Rapids 103
Agua Caliente 117, Texas 111
Monday’s Games
College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
