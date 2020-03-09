Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NBAGL Glance

March 9, 2020 10:08 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 13 .683
Raptors 21 21 .500
Delaware 21 21 .500
Long Island 18 23 .439 10
Westchester 17 24 .415 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767
Canton 28 14 .667
Grand Rapids 25 17 .595
Fort Wayne 20 22 .476 12½
Windy City 17 25 .405 15½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 24 17 .585
Capital City 22 21 .512 3
College Park 20 22 .476
Erie 13 29 .310 11½
Greensboro 9 34 .209 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 22 20 .524
Oklahoma City 20 21 .488 6
Iowa 18 24 .429

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 23 19 .548
Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2
Agua Caliente 21 22 .488
South Bay 18 24 .429 5
Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714
Austin 24 17 .585
Texas 24 19 .558
Rio Grande Valley 15 26 .366 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Windy City 120, Maine 112

Advertisement

Lakeland 129, Delaware 116

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Greensboro 116, Long Island 98

Santa Cruz 115, Iowa 112

Austin 117, Oklahoma City 114

Fort Wayne 105, Grand Rapids 103

Agua Caliente 117, Texas 111

Monday’s Games

Raptors 124, College Park 120

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)