NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Raptors
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Delaware
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|10
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|17
|.595
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|20
|22
|.476
|12½
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|Iowa
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|17
|.585
|5½
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|26
|.366
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
Raptors 124, College Park 120
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 131, Erie 120
Canton 105, Windy City 101
Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 120
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park Skyhawks at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Memphis at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
