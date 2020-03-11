Listen Live Sports

NBAGL Glance

March 11, 2020
 
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Maine 28 14 .667
Raptors 22 21 .512
Delaware 22 21 .512
Long Island 18 23 .439
Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767
x-Canton 29 14 .674 4
Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8
Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12
Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 17 .595
Capital City 22 21 .512
College Park 20 23 .465
Erie 13 30 .302 12½
Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 22 20 .524
Oklahoma City 20 21 .488 6
Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 23 19 .548
Agua Caliente 22 22 .500 2
Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2
South Bay 18 25 .419
Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714
Austin 24 17 .585
Texas 24 19 .558
Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 131, Erie 120

Canton 105, Windy City 101

Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 120

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 113, Maine 92

Fort Wayne 111, Grand Rapids 103

Raptors 129, College Park 116

Iowa 128, Rio Grande Valley 126

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, ppd

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at College Park Skyhawks, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

