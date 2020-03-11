NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Delaware
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|x-Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|18
|.581
|8
|Fort Wayne
|21
|22
|.488
|12
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|Iowa
|19
|24
|.442
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|17
|.585
|5½
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|27
|.357
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 131, Erie 120
Canton 105, Windy City 101
Agua Caliente 123, South Bay 120
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware 113, Maine 92
Fort Wayne 111, Grand Rapids 103
Raptors 129, College Park 116
Iowa 128, Rio Grande Valley 126
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, ppd
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Memphis at College Park Skyhawks, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Austin at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls at College Park Skyhawks, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
