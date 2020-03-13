NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Maine 28 14 .667 — Raptors 22 21 .512 6½ Delaware 22 21 .512 6½ Long Island 18 23 .439 9½ Westchester 17 24 .415 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Wisconsin 33 10 .767 — x-Canton 29 14 .674 4 Grand Rapids 25 18 .581 8 Fort Wayne 21 22 .488 12 Windy City 17 26 .395 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 17 .595 — Capital City 22 21 .512 3½ College Park 20 23 .465 5½ Erie 13 30 .302 12½ Greensboro 9 34 .209 16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Midwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 22 20 .524 4½ Oklahoma City 20 22 .476 6½ Iowa 19 24 .442 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Stockton 24 19 .558 — Agua Caliente 22 22 .500 2½ Santa Cruz 21 21 .500 2½ South Bay 19 25 .432 5½ Northern Arizona 9 33 .214 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB x-Salt Lake City 30 12 .714 — Austin 24 18 .571 6 Texas 24 19 .558 6½ Rio Grande Valley 15 27 .357 15

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Lakeland, ppd

Long Island at Windy City, ppd

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, ppd

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, ppd

Memphis at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Raptors at Maine, ppd

Wisconsin at Erie, ppd

Capital City at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Salt Lake City at Texas, ppd

Agua Caliente at South Bay, ppd

Austin at Stockton, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Austin at Santa Cruz, ppd

Sioux Falls at College Park Skyhawks, ppd

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, ppd

Greensboro at Canton, ppd

Long Island at Delaware, ppd

Windy City at Fort Wayne, ppd

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, ppd

Capital City at Texas, ppd

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Maine, ppd

Raptors at Westchester, ppd

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, ppd

Erie at Texas, ppd

Iowa at Memphis, ppd

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, ppd

Northern Arizona at South Bay, ppd

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, ppd

