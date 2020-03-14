NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Delaware
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Westchester
|17
|24
|.415
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Wisconsin
|33
|10
|.767
|—
|x-Canton
|29
|14
|.674
|4
|Grand Rapids
|25
|18
|.581
|8
|Fort Wayne
|21
|22
|.488
|12
|Windy City
|17
|26
|.395
|16
Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Capital City
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|College Park
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Erie
|13
|30
|.302
|12½
|Greensboro
|9
|34
|.209
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Iowa
|19
|24
|.442
|8
Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Agua Caliente
|22
|22
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|21
|21
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|19
|25
|.432
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|33
|.214
|14½
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Salt Lake City
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Austin
|24
|18
|.571
|6
|Texas
|24
|19
|.558
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|27
|.357
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Canton at Westchester, ppd
Memphis at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Raptors at Maine, ppd
Wisconsin at Erie, ppd
Capital City at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Salt Lake City at Texas, ppd
Agua Caliente at South Bay, ppd
Austin at Stockton, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Austin at Santa Cruz, ppd
Sioux Falls at College Park Skyhawks, ppd
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, ppd
Greensboro at Canton, ppd
Long Island at Delaware, ppd
Windy City at Fort Wayne, ppd
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, ppd
Capital City at Texas, ppd
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Wisconsin at Maine, ppd
Raptors at Westchester, ppd
Monday’s Games
Westchester at Delaware, ppd
Erie at Texas, ppd
Iowa at Memphis, ppd
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, ppd
Northern Arizona at South Bay, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Canton, ppd
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, ppd
Erie at Austin, ppd
